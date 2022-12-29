Netanyahu's government approved by Israel's parliament

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

December 29, 2022 — 09:26 am EST

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday secured a vote of confirmation in parliament ahead of its official swearing in.

Netanyahu's government received 63 of 120 possible votes in parliament, the speaker of parliament said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.