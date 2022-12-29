Netanyahu's government approved by Israel's parliament

JERUSALEM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Israel's new government led by Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday secured a vote of confirmation in parliament ahead of its official swearing in.

Netanyahu's government received 63 of 120 possible votes in parliament, the speaker of parliament said.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

