Netanyahu's Addresses Congress & Highlights U.S.-Israel Alliance Amid Protests

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress, expressing concern over civilian deaths and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Thousands protested near the Capitol amid heightened security measures.





Netanyahu received a standing ovation upon arrival, emphasizing the need for U.S.-Israel unity. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced he would not seek reelection, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris instead. This marked Netanyahu's fourth speech to a joint session of Congress.





Market Overview:





Thousands protest Netanyahu's speech in Washington.



Biden ends reelection bid, endorses Harris.



U.S.-Israel relations focus on Gaza crisis and Iran.



Key Points:



Netanyahu's speech met with mixed reactions from U.S. lawmakers.



Protesters clash with police near the Capitol.



Biden and Harris to meet Netanyahu, discuss ceasefire efforts.



Looking Ahead:



Biden and Harris will press Netanyahu for a Gaza ceasefire.



Netanyahu to meet with Trump in Florida, discuss U.S.-Israel ties.



Ongoing tensions in U.S.-Israel relations amid Gaza conflict.



Some lawmakers avoided the event, citing discomfort with endorsing Netanyahu during a tense period. They urged a focus on humanitarian efforts and peace negotiations. Key Democratic leaders, including Senate and House members, chose not to attend, reflecting diverse views on U.S.-Israel relations.Netanyahu's upcoming meetings with Biden and Harris, and later with Trump, are critical for U.S.-Israel diplomacy. Biden and Harris will likely press for progress on humanitarian issues in Gaza, while Trump's meeting will focus on solidifying ties.

