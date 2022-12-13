Netanyahu vows to keep "status quo" amid rise of religious parties

December 13, 2022 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to balance out religious and secular interests in Israel as he tries to form a new government with nationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

"We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith. This will not become a nation of religious law. It will be a country in which we tend to all citizens of Israel, without exception," he told parliament.

