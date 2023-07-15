Netanyahu taken to hospital after feeling unwell, Israeli media say

JERUSALEM, July 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to a hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, Israeli media said, adding that he was fully conscious en route.

There was no immediate confirmation from Netanyahu's office.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

