US Markets

Netanyahu says "rampage" at U.S. Capitol "disgraceful", must be condemned

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators was "a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned".

Recasts for confirmed quotes

JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators was "a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned".

Calling the incident in Washington a "rampage" during televised joint remarks with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Netanyahu said he had "no doubt that "American democracy will prevail", adding: "It always has."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular