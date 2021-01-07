Netanyahu says "rampage" at U.S. Capitol "disgraceful", must be condemned

Recasts for confirmed quotes

JERUSALEM, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators was "a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned".

Calling the incident in Washington a "rampage" during televised joint remarks with visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Netanyahu said he had "no doubt that "American democracy will prevail", adding: "It always has."

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

