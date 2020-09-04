Netanyahu says Kosovo to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Kosovo has agreed to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, making it the first country with a Muslim majority to do so.

The embassy announcement came shortly after Netanyahu said Israel and Kosovo had agreed to establish diplomatic ties following a similar announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.