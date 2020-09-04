US Markets

Netanyahu says Kosovo to open Israel embassy in Jerusalem

Ari Rabinovitch Reuters
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Kosovo has agreed to open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, making it the first country with a Muslim majority to do so.

The embassy announcement came shortly after Netanyahu said Israel and Kosovo had agreed to establish diplomatic ties following a similar announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

