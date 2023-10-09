News & Insights

Netanyahu says Israel's response to Gaza attack will "change the Middle East"

October 09, 2023 — 08:25 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Israel's response to the unprecedented multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen from the Gaza Strip will "change the Middle East," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

He was speaking to mayors of southern border towns hit by the surprise assault that began on Saturday, a statement from his office said. It did not elaborate on his prediction.

