Netanyahu likely to halt judicial overhaul legislation, source with Likud party says

March 27, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely halt legislation of a judicial overhaul plan proposed by his coalition, a source from the ruling Likud party told Reuters.

