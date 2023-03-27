Netanyahu likely to halt judicial overhaul legislation, source with Likud party says

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely halt legislation of a judicial overhaul plan proposed by his coalition, a source from the ruling Likud party told Reuters.

