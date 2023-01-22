Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli court

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with to a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers.

That ruling stoked a stormy debate in Israel - accompanied by - over the reform proposals that Netanyahu says will restore balance between the branches of government but that critics say will undermine judicial independence.

In his cabinet statement, Netanyahu described the Deri ruling as "regrettable" and "indifferent to the public will".

The less than month-old religious-nationalist coalition creaked elsewhere as a far-right partner boycotted the cabinet session in protest at the demolition on Friday of a small settler outpost that had been erected in the occupied West Bank.

The incident pitted Galant against Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who wields some cabinet responsibilities for West Bank settlements under a coalition deal with Netanyahu.

"This (settlements) is a capstone issue for our participation in the government," National Missions Minister Orit Strock of Religious Zionism told Israel's Kan radio. She declined to elaborate on what steps the party might take next.

In solidarity with Religious Zionism, fellow far-right coalition party Jewish Power said it would demand that Israel implement a long-delayed evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, a Bedouin Palestinian encampment in a key West Bank area near Jerusalem.

World powers have urged Israel not to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, worrying about another potential blow to efforts to negotiate the creation of Palestinian state alongside Israel. Most countries deem Israel's West Bank settlements illegal.

