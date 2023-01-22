Netanyahu fires minister, complying with order from top Israeli court

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 22, 2023 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Dan Williams for Reuters ->

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed a senior cabinet member with a criminal record on Sunday, complying with to a Supreme Court ruling even as he pursues contested judicial reforms that would curb its powers.

That ruling stoked a stormy debate in Israel - accompanied by - over the reform proposals that Netanyahu says will restore balance between the branches of government but that critics say will undermine judicial independence.

In his cabinet statement, Netanyahu described the Deri ruling as "regrettable" and "indifferent to the public will".

The less than month-old religious-nationalist coalition creaked elsewhere as a far-right partner boycotted the cabinet session in protest at the demolition on Friday of a small settler outpost that had been erected in the occupied West Bank.

The incident pitted Galant against Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich, who wields some cabinet responsibilities for West Bank settlements under a coalition deal with Netanyahu.

"This (settlements) is a capstone issue for our participation in the government," National Missions Minister Orit Strock of Religious Zionism told Israel's Kan radio. She declined to elaborate on what steps the party might take next.

In solidarity with Religious Zionism, fellow far-right coalition party Jewish Power said it would demand that Israel implement a long-delayed evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, a Bedouin Palestinian encampment in a key West Bank area near Jerusalem.

World powers have urged Israel not to demolish Khan al-Ahmar, worrying about another potential blow to efforts to negotiate the creation of Palestinian state alongside Israel. Most countries deem Israel's West Bank settlements illegal.

(Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Frances Kerry)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.