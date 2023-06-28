News & Insights

Netanyahu coalition delays vote on bank bill after governor warning

June 28, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, June 28 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ruling coalition postponed a preliminary parliamentary vote on Wednesday on a bill that had drawn a warning by the central bank chief who said it would threaten the Bank of Israel's independence.

The parliament member who proposed the bill, that would force banks to pay interest on checking accounts and give final approval on setting the rate to the finance minister, said the vote would take place next week instead.

