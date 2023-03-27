Netanyahu announcement on judicial overhaul postponed amid coalition disarray - TV

March 27, 2023 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday postponed a public statement in which he had been expected to call a halt to his contested judicial overhaul, after a coalition ally urged him not to back down, top-rated Channel 12 TV said.

There was no immediate confirmation of the report by Netanyahu's office.

