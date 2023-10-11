News & Insights

Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form emergency Israel government - statement

October 11, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said on Wednesday.

Gunmen from Islamist group Hamas invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday in a surprise assault that killed at least 1,200 people, the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israeli history.

Israel has responded with a massive bombardment of Gaza that has killed 1,055, and deployed thousands of troops around the enclave amid growing expectations it will launch a ground invasion to destroy Hamas.

The sides agreed to form a war cabinet comprising Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the statement said, and during the fighting with Hamas in Gaza will not promote any unrelated policy or laws.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was not expected to join the emergency government at this stage.

