Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form emergency Israel government - statement

October 11, 2023 — 09:46 am EDT

Written by Maayan Lubell for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said.

The sides agreed to form a war cabinet comprising Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the statement said, and during the fighting with Hamas in Gaza will not promote any unrelated policy or laws.

