Netanyahu and Gantz agree to form emergency Israel government - statement

JERUSALEM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said.

The sides agreed to form a war cabinet comprising Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the statement said, and during the fighting with Hamas in Gaza will not promote any unrelated policy or laws.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams)

