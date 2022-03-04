Net Zero Carbon Emissions and the Toulouse Declaration – An Exceptional Goal If You Lose The Timeline

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

Goals are a good thing. Not just in aviation, but in all areas of life. We set them personally, professionally, and corporately. But the key to any goal is realism. If goal-based expectations are not in line with reality from the beginning, you’re basically setting yourself up for failure. Such is my opinion of the Toulouse Declaration’s 2050 timeline.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Toulouse Declaration - admittedly even as the CEO of a private aviation tech company, I only gave articles about it a cursory read until recently - it is a forward-looking document that was signed this past February by European governments, airlines, airline manufacturers, airports, NGOs and others. It is meant to set the pathway for Europe’s aviation industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

“Net zero carbon emissions” is a phrase that we hear bandied about everywhere these days. If you know me or have read some of my contributions, you know that I’m an advocate for the net zero movement. I look forward to the day that Flewber, my company, will purchase an electric or SAF aircraft. I want to know that I helped play a part in leaving a better planet to our children and grandchildren. But I feel the timelines that often accompany that phrase are usually meant more for clicks and self-adulation than they are meant to truly educate the masses as to what’s possible.

Our aviation industry is massive because it supports a massive global society and massive societies need energy to survive. Worldwide, commercial airlines have just under twenty-four thousand jets. The cost of these jets ranges anywhere from 40 to 400 million dollars each. The thought that commercial airlines are going to replace or retrofit the entirety of their fleets in under three decades is not reality based. Next, look at airports and airport infrastructure and the cost of the replacements and retrofitting that would be required there. To tell the public that you can achieve that in less than three decades, is in my opinion, doing a disservice to the net zero movement.

Can it happen? Well, golfer Lee Trevino was struck by lightning three times while playing golf and survived.

But will it happen? That's an entirely different question.

I would recommend a different approach: leave out the timeline and agree to the goal of having the private sector innovate and develop organically. The same private sector that has given us everything from the Model-T to Model X; took us from vinyl to mp3; from AOL to the Metaverse. Almost every advancement that we can think of was given to us by the private sector - especially in free market societies. If we keep the goal of net zero emissions - without hamstringing our private sector with an overly optimistic timeline - we can let some of the smartest minds of industry take the lead. The best solutions will be here before we know it, and each part of the industry will achieve their goals on realistic - not arbitrary timelines.

