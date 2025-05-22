Net Worth Update: Senator Tommy Tuberville Made an Estimated $349.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Tommy Tuberville made $349.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tommy Tuberville is worth $12.4M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 74th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Stock Trading

We have data on up to $59.3M of trades from Senator Tommy Tuberville, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 7th, 2022 sale of up to $1M of $ECOM. The stock has risen 1.41% since then.

A June 28th, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $QCOM. The stock has risen 14.98% since then.

A December 5th, 2022 purchase of up to $500K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 2.68% since then.

A January 19th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 5.5% since then.

A September 19th, 2022 purchase of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 85.09% since then.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tommy Tuberville:

S.1726: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to clarify that the Department of Veterans Affairs definition of "medical services" includes medically necessary automobile adaptations, and for other purposes.

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

S.1223: Prohibiting Foreign Adversary Interference in Cryptocurrency Markets Act

S.1222: Financial Freedom Act of 2025

Senator Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Senator Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $381.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 162nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 71.2% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $285.7K of spending. This was the 127th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $628.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 341st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

