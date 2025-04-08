Net Worth Update: Senator Tommy Tuberville Lost an Estimated $694.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Tommy Tuberville lost $694.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tommy Tuberville is worth $12.1M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 73rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Tommy Tuberville's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Stock Trading

We have data on up to $58.5M of trades from Senator Tommy Tuberville, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 7th, 2022 sale of up to $1M of $ECOM. The stock has risen 1.41% since then.

of $ECOM. The stock has risen 1.41% since then. A September 13th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $QCOM. The stock has risen 15.16% since then.

of $QCOM. The stock has risen 15.16% since then. A December 5th, 2022 purchase of up to $500K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 20.5% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 20.5% since then. A June 20th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 5.86% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 5.86% since then. A January 19th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 5.27% since then.

Senator Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

You can track Senator Tommy Tuberville's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tommy Tuberville:

S.1223: A bill to amend the Commodity Exchange Act to prohibit interference in United States digital commodity markets by entities organized or established in a foreign adversary, and for other purposes.

S.1222: A bill to prohibit the Secretary of Labor from constraining the range or type of investments that may be offered to participants and beneficiaries of individual retirement accounts who exercise control over the assets in such accounts.

S.1145: A bill to amend the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002 to include the provision of tree nuts under the seniors farmers' market nutrition program, and for other purposes.

S.1028: Honey Integrity Act

S.862: HBOT Access Act of 2025

S.635: Veterans Homecare Choice Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.