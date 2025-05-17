Net Worth Update: Senator Tina Smith Made an Estimated $478.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Tina Smith made $478.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Tina Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tina Smith is worth $5.8M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 122nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tina Smith Stock Trading

We have data on up to $7.1M of trades from Senator Tina Smith, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 30th, 2018 sale of up to $500K of $PODD. The stock has risen 216.74% since then.

of $PODD. The stock has risen 216.74% since then. A March 17th, 2020 sale of up to $500K of $DXCM. The stock has risen 72.04% since then.

of $DXCM. The stock has risen 72.04% since then. A April 9th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $ABT. The stock has risen 71.35% since then.

of $ABT. The stock has risen 71.35% since then. A January 16th, 2018 sale of up to $500K of $CUTR. The stock has fallen 99.8% since then.

of $CUTR. The stock has fallen 99.8% since then. A November 8th, 2023 purchase of up to $250K of $TCMD. The stock has risen 4.0% since then.

Senator Tina Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tina Smith:

S.1421: Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

S.1394: Expanding Access to Family Planning Act

S.1366: Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection Act

S.1286: Tax Fairness for Workers Act

S.1237: New Producer Economic Security Act

S.1157: Women and Lung Cancer Research and Preventive Services Act of 2025

Senator Tina Smith Fundraising

Senator Tina Smith recently disclosed $38.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 571st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.8% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $298.4K of spending. This was the 116th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Smith disclosed $469.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 414th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

