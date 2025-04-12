Net Worth Update: Senator Tina Smith Lost an Estimated $108.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Tina Smith lost $108.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Tina Smith Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Tina Smith is worth $5.3M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 129th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Smith has approximately $2.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Tina Smith Stock Trading

We have data on up to $7.1M of trades from Senator Tina Smith, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 16th, 2018 sale of up to $500K of $CUTR. The stock has fallen 99.8% since then.

Senator Tina Smith Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Tina Smith:

S.1421: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to enhance the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit and make the credit fully refundable for certain taxpayers.

S.1394: A bill to provide enhanced funding for family planning services.

S.1366: A bill to protect, for current and future generations, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and interconnected Federal land and waters, including Voyageurs National Park, within the Rainy River Watershed in the State of Minnesota, and for other purposes.

S.1286: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow workers an above-the-line deduction for union dues and expenses and to allow a miscellaneous itemized deduction for workers for all unreimbursed expenses incurred in the trade or business of being an employee.

S.1260: Rural Housing Service Reform Act of 2025

S.1237: New Producer Economic Security Act

Senator Tina Smith Fundraising

Senator Tina Smith recently disclosed $124.5K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 103rd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 84.0% came from individual donors.

Smith disclosed $168.1K of spending. This was the 121st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Smith disclosed $727.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 273rd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

