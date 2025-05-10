Net Worth Update: Senator Ted Cruz Made an Estimated $592.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ted Cruz made $592.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ted Cruz is worth $8.5M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 94th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $4.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ted Cruz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.4M of trades from Senator Ted Cruz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $GS. The stock has risen 41.46% since then.

of $GS. The stock has risen 41.46% since then. A February 3rd, 2015 purchase of up to $100K of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 76.02% since then.

of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 76.02% since then. A February 25th, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $OKE. The stock has risen 285.12% since then.

Senator Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ted Cruz:

S.1684: A bill to require audits of institutions with respect to disclosures of foreign gifts, and for other purposes.

S.1614: A bill to amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to approve a rehabilitation program for certain veterans with service-connected disabilities that include the pursuit of non-degree flight training programs, and for other purposes.

S.1581: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to create Universal Savings Accounts.

S.1510: Civil Rights Cold Case Records Collection Reauthorization Act

S.1487: LIABLE Act

S.1244: Education Savings Accounts for Military Families Act of 2025

Senator Ted Cruz Fundraising

Senator Ted Cruz recently disclosed $1.5M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $1.9M of spending. This was the 12th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 180th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

