Net Worth Update: Senator Ted Cruz Lost an Estimated $671.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ted Cruz lost $671.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ted Cruz is worth $7.9M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 96th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $4.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ted Cruz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.4M of trades from Senator Ted Cruz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $GS. The stock has risen 16.12% since then.

of $GS. The stock has risen 16.12% since then. A February 3rd, 2015 purchase of up to $100K of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 76.05% since then.

of $PAGP. The stock has fallen 76.05% since then. A February 25th, 2016 sale of up to $50K of $OKE. The stock has risen 278.61% since then.

Senator Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ted Cruz:

S.1278: A bill to require the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere to conduct a project to improve forecasts of coastal marine fog, and for other purposes.

S.1244: A bill to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to allow parents of eligible military dependent children to establish Military Education Savings Accounts, and for other purposes.

S.1188: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for permanent full expensing for property used to capture gas that would otherwise be flared or vented and to use such gas in value-added products.

S.1124: A bill to amend the Federal Reserve Act to prohibit the Federal reserve banks from offering certain products or services directly to an individual, to prohibit the use of central bank currency for monetary policy, and for other purposes.

S.933: NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2025

S.900: Make American Flags in America Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

