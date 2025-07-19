Net Worth Update: Senator Susan M. Collins Made an Estimated $153.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Susan M. Collins made $153.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Susan M. Collins Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Susan M. Collins is worth $6.2M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Collins has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Susan M. Collins Stock Trading

Senator Susan M. Collins Stock Trading

We have data on up to $115.8M of trades from Senator Susan M. Collins, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 20th, 2015 purchase of up to $50M of $MMM. The stock has risen 9.01% since then.

A May 17th, 2019 sale of up to $100K of $RHT. The stock has risen 1.19% since then.

of $RHT. The stock has risen 1.19% since then. A December 16th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $DNKN.

of $DNKN. A August 5th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $GL. The stock has risen 37.75% since then.

of $GL. The stock has risen 37.75% since then. A December 1st, 2016 purchase of up to $50K of $HOLX. The stock has risen 70.01% since then.

Senator Susan M. Collins Bill Proposals

Senator Susan M. Collins Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Susan M. Collins:

S.2294: A bill to reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, and for other purposes.

S.2211: A bill to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

S.2012: Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act of 2025

S.1805: Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act

S.1077: District of Columbia Local Funds Act, 2025

S.830: Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2025

Senator Susan M. Collins Fundraising

Senator Susan M. Collins Fundraising

Senator Susan M. Collins recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Collins disclosed $370.7K of spending. This was the 126th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Collins disclosed $5.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 45th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Susan M. Collins's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

