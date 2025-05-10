Net Worth Update: Senator Steve Daines Made an Estimated $2.5M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Steve Daines made $2.5M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Steve Daines Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Steve Daines is worth $21.4M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 44th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Daines has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Steve Daines Stock Trading

Senator Steve Daines Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.0K of trades from Senator Steve Daines, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Steve Daines Bill Proposals

Senator Steve Daines Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Steve Daines:

S.1696: A bill to prohibit the Administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration from issuing a rule or promulgating a regulation requiring certain commercial motor vehicles to be equipped with speed limiting devices, and for other purposes.

S.1567: A bill to reauthorize and reform the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program under part A of title IV of the Social Security Act, and for other purposes.

S.1547: A bill to amend title 54, United States Code, to reauthorize the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, and for other purposes.

S.1175: Small County PILT Parity Act

S.1159: GAZA Act

S.1020: A bill to require the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to extend the time period during which licensees are required to commence construction of certain hydropower projects.

Senator Steve Daines Fundraising

Senator Steve Daines Fundraising

Senator Steve Daines recently disclosed $561.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 103rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 25.8% came from individual donors.

Daines disclosed $286.6K of spending. This was the 124th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Daines disclosed $2.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 103rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Steve Daines's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

