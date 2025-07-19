Net Worth Update: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Made an Estimated $110.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Shelley Moore Capito made $110.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Shelley Moore Capito is worth $4.7M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Capito has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Stock Trading

We have data on up to $12.0M of trades from Senator Shelley Moore Capito, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $250K of $UBSI. The stock has fallen 4.36% since then.

A December 15th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $WFC. The stock has risen 171.24% since then.

A January 4th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $C. The stock has risen 23.76% since then.

A April 24th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $CME. The stock has risen 69.99% since then.

A April 4th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $DUK. The stock has risen 23.06% since then.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

S.1960: PEAKS Act

S.1843: Second Chance Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1799: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for certain cognitive impairment detection in the Medicare annual wellness visit and initial preventative physical examination.

S.1702: Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2025

S.925: Credit for Caring Act of 2025

S.717: Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Fundraising

Senator Shelley Moore Capito recently disclosed $706.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 82nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.2% came from individual donors.

Capito disclosed $101.6K of spending. This was the 505th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Capito disclosed $3.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 77th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

