Net Worth Update: Senator Shelley Moore Capito Lost an Estimated $125.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Shelley Moore Capito lost $125.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Shelley Moore Capito is worth $4.4M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 143rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Capito has approximately $2.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Stock Trading

We have data on up to $11.8M of trades from Senator Shelley Moore Capito, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $250K of $UBSI. The stock has fallen 14.08% since then.

A January 4th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $C. The stock has fallen 16.24% since then.

A April 24th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 163.32% since then.

A December 15th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $WFC. The stock has risen 117.66% since then.

A June 12th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 10.83% since then.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

S.925: Credit for Caring Act of 2025

S.717: Increasing Access to Quality Cardiac Rehabilitation Care Act of 2025

S.631: Rural Historic Tax Credit Improvement Act

S.559: AIMM Act

S.351: STEWARD Act of 2025

S.347: Brownfields Reauthorization Act of 2025

Senator Shelley Moore Capito Fundraising

Senator Shelley Moore Capito recently disclosed $423.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 144th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 27.9% came from individual donors.

Capito disclosed $45.4K of spending. This was the 599th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Capito disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 87th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

