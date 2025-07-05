Net Worth Update: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Made an Estimated $1.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse made $1.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is worth $20.6M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Whitehouse has approximately $17.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Stock Trading

We have data on up to $23.9M of trades from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 28th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $TSLA. The stock has risen 20.13% since then.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse:

S.2096: Daniel J. Harvey, Jr. and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act

S.2069: Stabilize Medicaid and CHIP Coverage Act

S.2063: ESTUARIES Act of 2025

S.1947: OCTOPUS Act of 2025

S.1943: Protecting Seniors' Data Act of 2025

S.1867: Closing the De Minimis Loophole Act

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Fundraising

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse recently disclosed $47.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 553rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Whitehouse disclosed $122.2K of spending. This was the 359th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Whitehouse disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 205th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

