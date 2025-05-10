Net Worth Update: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Made an Estimated $1.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse made $1.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is worth $18.2M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 54th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Whitehouse has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Whitehouse.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Stock Trading

We have data on up to $23.7M of trades from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 28th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $TSLA. The stock has risen 13.62% since then.

of $TSLA. The stock has risen 13.62% since then. A November 16th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $KMB. The stock has risen 9.32% since then.

of $KMB. The stock has risen 9.32% since then. A February 23rd, 2017 sale of up to $50K of $CVS. The stock has fallen 17.18% since then.

of $CVS. The stock has fallen 17.18% since then. A February 10th, 2017 purchase of up to $50K of $ADI. The stock has risen 171.15% since then.

of $ADI. The stock has risen 171.15% since then. A June 7th, 2016 purchase of up to $50K of $IBM. The stock has risen 70.0% since then.

You can track Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Whitehouse.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse:

S.1690: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase funding for Social Security and Medicare.

S.1610: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to expand the exclusion of Pell Grants from gross income.

S.1475: Clean Cloud Act of 2025

S.1472: New England Coastal Protection Act

S.1243: Paying a Fair Share Act of 2025

S.1198: Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Whitehouse.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Fundraising

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse recently disclosed $47.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 553rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Whitehouse disclosed $122.2K of spending. This was the 359th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Whitehouse disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 205th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.