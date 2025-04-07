Stocks

Net Worth Update: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Lost an Estimated $2.2M in the Stock Market Last Month

April 07, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse lost $2.2M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is worth $16.4M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 58th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Whitehouse has approximately $13.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Stock Trading

We have data on up to $23.7M of trades from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

  • A October 28th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 8.79% since then.
  • A November 16th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $KMB. The stock has risen 13.31% since then.
  • A May 27th, 2015 purchase of up to $50K of $BAC. The stock has risen 105.44% since then.
  • A April 18th, 2019 purchase of up to $50K of $CGNX. The stock has fallen 55.84% since then.
  • A December 19th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 24.58% since then.
Senator Sheldon Whitehouse's stock trading

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse:

  • S.1243: A bill to ensure high-income earners pay a fair share of Federal taxes.
  • S.1198: A bill to designate certain National Forest System land and certain public land under the jurisdiction of the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture in the States of Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming as wilderness, wild and scenic rivers, wildland recovery areas, and biological connecting corridors, and for other purposes.
  • S.567: First Rhode Island Regiment Congressional Gold Medal Act
  • S.409: No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

