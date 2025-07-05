Net Worth Update: Senator Ron Wyden Made an Estimated $836.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ron Wyden made $836.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Wyden is worth $19.9M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 52nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $11.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ron Wyden Stock Trading

Senator Ron Wyden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $21.2M of trades from Senator Ron Wyden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 3rd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $MAR. The stock has risen 235.28% since then.

of $MAR. The stock has risen 235.28% since then. A July 23rd, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 146.29% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 146.29% since then. A April 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AMAT. The stock has risen 36.91% since then.

of $AMAT. The stock has risen 36.91% since then. A November 11th, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 15.86% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 15.86% since then. A May 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 1727.75% since then.

Senator Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Senator Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Wyden:

S.2178: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify that all provisions shall apply to legally married same-sex couples in the same manner as other married couples.

S.2159: A bill to establish a pilot program to address technology-related abuse in domestic violence cases.

S.2095: PARTNERSHIPS Act

S.2094: Basis Shifting is a Rip-off Act

S.2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act

S.2021: Close the Round-Tripping Loophole Act

Senator Ron Wyden Fundraising

Senator Ron Wyden Fundraising

Senator Ron Wyden recently disclosed $124.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 422nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.3% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $293.7K of spending. This was the 119th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 166th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

