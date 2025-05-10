Net Worth Update: Senator Ron Wyden Made an Estimated $824.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ron Wyden made $824.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Wyden is worth $18.1M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 55th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $9.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Ron Wyden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Senator Ron Wyden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $21.2M of trades from Senator Ron Wyden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $STZ. The stock has fallen 19.56% since then.

of $STZ. The stock has fallen 19.56% since then. A March 27th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $UPS. The stock has fallen 34.91% since then.

of $UPS. The stock has fallen 34.91% since then. A April 6th, 2021 sale of up to $250K of $AVGO. The stock has risen 330.28% since then.

of $AVGO. The stock has risen 330.28% since then. A November 11th, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 22.82% since then.

of $PYPL. The stock has fallen 22.82% since then. A August 3rd, 2020 sale of up to $250K of $MAR. The stock has risen 208.87% since then.

You can track Senator Ron Wyden's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Senator Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Wyden:

S.1615: A bill to authorize the Secretary of the Interior to establish a regional pilot program to enhance habitat and water availability for shorebirds, waterfowl, and other wetlands-dependent birds, and for other purposes.

S.1312: Meat and Poultry Special Investigator Act of 2025

S.1285: Building Child Care for a Better Future Act

S.1242: Watershed Results Act

S.1208: Privacy Act Modernization Act of 2025

S.1185: FIGHTING for America Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Ron Wyden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Senator Ron Wyden Fundraising

Senator Ron Wyden recently disclosed $124.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 422nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.3% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $293.7K of spending. This was the 119th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 166th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Ron Wyden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

