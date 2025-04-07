Net Worth Update: Senator Ron Wyden Lost an Estimated $1.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ron Wyden lost $1.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Wyden is worth $16.8M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 56th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $8.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ron Wyden Stock Trading

We have data on up to $21.2M of trades from Senator Ron Wyden, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 981.81% since then.

Senator Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Wyden:

S.1285: A bill to amend part A of title IV of the Social Security Act to provide funding to sustain and increase the supply and quality of child care, access to child care, and the child care workforce, and for other purposes.

S.1242: A bill to authorize the Secretary of the Interior to carry out watershed pilots, and for other purposes.

S.1208: A bill to amend title 5, United States Code, to address records maintained on individuals, and for other purposes.

S.1185: A bill to amend section 321 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to enhance transparency with respect to shipments seeking an administrative exemption from duties for low-value entries, and for other purposes.

S.976: Insurance Fraud Accountability Act

S.891: Bipartisan Health Care Act

