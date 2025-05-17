Net Worth Update: Senator Ron Johnson Made an Estimated $777.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ron Johnson made $777.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ron Johnson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Johnson is worth $54.5M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 21st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Johnson has approximately $7.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Ron Johnson Stock Trading

We have data on up to $25.2M of trades from Senator Ron Johnson, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Senator Ron Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Johnson:

S.1306: A bill to require the Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to reissue a final rule removing the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

S.1262: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to release a reversionary interest in certain land in the Black River State Forest in Millston, Wisconsin, and for other purposes.

S.1063: Safe Routes Act of 2025

S.295: Reducing the Federal Workforce Through Attrition Act

S.252: GOOD Act

S.184: CURD Act

Senator Ron Johnson Fundraising

Senator Ron Johnson recently disclosed $184.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 330th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 96.8% came from individual donors.

Johnson disclosed $115.7K of spending. This was the 375th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Johnson disclosed $984.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 244th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

