Net Worth Update: Senator Ron Johnson Lost an Estimated $882.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Ron Johnson lost $882.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Ron Johnson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Ron Johnson is worth $53.6M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 21st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Johnson has approximately $6.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Ron Johnson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Johnson.

Senator Ron Johnson Stock Trading

We have data on up to $25.2M of trades from Senator Ron Johnson, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. You can track Senator Ron Johnson's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Johnson.

Senator Ron Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Ron Johnson:

S.1306: A bill to require the Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to reissue a final rule removing the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

S.1262: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to release a reversionary interest in certain land in the Black River State Forest in Millston, Wisconsin, and for other purposes.

S.1111: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow for payments to certain individuals who dye fuel, and for other purposes.

S.1063: Safe Routes Act of 2025

S.295: Reducing the Federal Workforce Through Attrition Act

S.252: GOOD Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.