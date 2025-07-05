Net Worth Update: Senator Rick Scott Made an Estimated $397.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Rick Scott made $397.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Rick Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Rick Scott is worth $553.9M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 2nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $51.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Rick Scott Stock Trading

We have data on up to $344.2M of trades from Senator Rick Scott, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 15th, 2023 sale of up to $5M of $WTT.

of $WTT. A December 20th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $VAXX. The stock has fallen 95.69% since then.

Senator Rick Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Rick Scott:

S.2177: No Adversarial AI Act

S.2168: Drones for America Act

S.2125: PICTURES Act

S.2111: American Students First Act of 2025

S.2089: Sturgeon Conservation and Sustainability Act

S.2065: CHECKPOINT Act

Senator Rick Scott Fundraising

Senator Rick Scott recently disclosed $186.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 328th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 86.1% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $320.9K of spending. This was the 103rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $833.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 289th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

