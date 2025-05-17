Net Worth Update: Senator Peter Welch Made an Estimated $492.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Peter Welch made $492.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Peter Welch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Peter Welch is worth $9.5M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 86th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Welch has approximately $5.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Peter Welch's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Welch.

Senator Peter Welch Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.3M of trades from Senator Peter Welch, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 23rd, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $SIRI. The stock has fallen 67.2% since then.

A May 23rd, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $SAN. The stock has risen 33.45% since then.

A November 18th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $UN.

A November 18th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $USB. The stock has fallen 23.41% since then.

A November 26th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $UNP. The stock has fallen 3.49% since then.

You can track Senator Peter Welch's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Welch.

Senator Peter Welch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Peter Welch:

S.1628: A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to repeal the particular work requirement that disqualifies able-bodied adults for eligibility to participate in the supplemental nutrition assistance program, and for other purposes.

S.1578: Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

S.1327: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

S.1212: LOCAL Foods Act of 2025

S.1101: SHARE Act of 2025

S.1002: Deliver for Democracy Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Peter Welch on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Welch.

Senator Peter Welch Fundraising

Senator Peter Welch recently disclosed $3.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 708th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Welch disclosed $28.3K of spending. This was the 680th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Welch disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 155th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Peter Welch's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

