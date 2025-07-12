Net Worth Update: Senator Peter Welch Made an Estimated $145.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Peter Welch made $145.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Peter Welch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Peter Welch is worth $9.8M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 91st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Welch has approximately $6.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Peter Welch Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.3M of trades from Senator Peter Welch, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 23rd, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $SIRI. The stock has fallen 65.06% since then.

Senator Peter Welch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Peter Welch:

S.2247: A bill to enhance local capacity and expand local control over the disaster response, recovery, and preparedness process, to guarantee stable Federal funding streams for disaster-impacted communities, and for other purposes.

S.2077: Expanded Coverage for Former Foster Youth Act

S.2023: Bicycle Commuter Act of 2025

S.1628: Improving Access to Nutrition Act of 2025

S.1578: Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

S.1327: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

Senator Peter Welch Fundraising

Senator Peter Welch recently disclosed $3.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 709th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Welch disclosed $28.3K of spending. This was the 681st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Welch disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 155th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

