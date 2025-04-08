Net Worth Update: Senator Peter Welch Lost an Estimated $570.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Peter Welch lost $570.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Peter Welch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Peter Welch is worth $8.9M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 89th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Welch has approximately $5.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Peter Welch Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.3M of trades from Senator Peter Welch, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 23rd, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $SIRI. The stock has fallen 70.62% since then.

of $SIRI. The stock has fallen 70.62% since then. A November 18th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $UN.

of $UN. A November 18th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $VAIAF.

of $VAIAF. A November 26th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $UNP. The stock has fallen 12.44% since then.

of $UNP. The stock has fallen 12.44% since then. A November 18th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $CHD. The stock has risen 12.42% since then.

Senator Peter Welch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Peter Welch:

S.1212: A bill to amend the Federal Meat Inspection Act to exempt certain owners of livestock from inspection requirements, and for other purposes.

S.1101: A bill to authorize the use of Federal Bureau of Investigation criminal history record information for administration of certain licenses.

S.1002: Deliver for Democracy Act

S.927: Protecting Pharmacies in Medicaid Act

S.910: Farm Ownership Improvement Act

S.898: UNRWA Funding Emergency Restoration Act of 2025

