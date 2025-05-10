Net Worth Update: Senator Pete Ricketts Made an Estimated $10.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Pete Ricketts made $10.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Pete Ricketts is worth $174.7M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 7th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $97.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Pete Ricketts Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.2M of trades from Senator Pete Ricketts, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $ABT. The stock has risen 34.68% since then.

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $MCD. The stock has risen 15.66% since then.

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $KO. The stock has risen 22.56% since then.

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 41.42% since then.

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $UNP. The stock has risen 2.33% since then.

Senator Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts:

S.1592: A bill to require the Director of the Office of Management and Budget conduct a review to determine the impact of the lowest price technically acceptable source selection process on national security, and for other purposes.

S.1398: Organic Imports Verification Act of 2025

S.1126: Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

S.1109: Social Security Check Tax Cut Act

S.1108: Tax Cuts for Veterans Act of 2025

S.912: Securing American Agriculture Act

Senator Pete Ricketts Fundraising

Senator Pete Ricketts recently disclosed $244.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 267th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 33.2% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $206.7K of spending. This was the 185th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ricketts disclosed $827.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 291st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

