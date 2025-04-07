Net Worth Update: Senator Pete Ricketts Lost an Estimated $7.7M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Pete Ricketts lost $7.7M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Pete Ricketts is worth $160.9M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 7th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $83.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Pete Ricketts Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.2M of trades from Senator Pete Ricketts, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $MCD. The stock has risen 10.65% since then.

of $MCD. The stock has risen 10.65% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 5.21% since then.

of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 5.21% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $EMR. The stock has fallen 1.99% since then.

of $EMR. The stock has fallen 1.99% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $KO. The stock has risen 21.53% since then.

of $KO. The stock has risen 21.53% since then. A September 21st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $UNP. The stock has risen 0.88% since then.

Senator Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Pete Ricketts:

S.1126: Accountability for Terrorist Perpetrators of October 7th Act

S.1109: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for a temporary reduction of the inclusion in gross income for old-age and survivors insurance benefit payments under the Social Security Act, as well as tier 1 railroad retirement benefits.

S.1108: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude all military retirement and related benefits from Federal income tax.

S.912: Securing American Agriculture Act

S.881: Renewable Fuel for Ocean-Going Vessels Act

S.747: Improper Payments Transparency Act

