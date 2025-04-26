Net Worth Update: Senator Patty Murray Made an Estimated $493.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Patty Murray made $493.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Patty Murray Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Patty Murray is worth $3.4M, as of April 27th, 2025. This is the 171st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murray has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Patty Murray Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Senator Patty Murray, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 15th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $CMCSA. The stock has fallen 18.19% since then.

A March 16th, 2017 purchase of up to $15K of $WFC. The stock has risen 17.55% since then.

A March 16th, 2017 purchase of up to $15K of $DOW. The stock has fallen 52.99% since then.

A June 15th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $COP. The stock has risen 102.07% since then.

A June 15th, 2017 sale of up to $15K of $TSM. The stock has risen 365.86% since then.

Senator Patty Murray Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Patty Murray:

S.1433: A bill to reauthorize the Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Act to promote the protection of the resources of the Northwest Straits, and for other purposes.

S.1320: Servicewomen and Veterans Menopause Research Act

S.1115: Paycheck Fairness Act

S.924: Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2025

S.916: Stop Shackling and Detaining Pregnant Women Act

S.760: Kids’ Access to Primary Care Act of 2025

Senator Patty Murray Fundraising

Senator Patty Murray recently disclosed $277.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 236th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Murray disclosed $209.2K of spending. This was the 182nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murray disclosed $959.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 252nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

