Net Worth Update: Senator Mitch McConnell Made an Estimated $1.7M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Mitch McConnell made $1.7M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Mitch McConnell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mitch McConnell is worth $52.2M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 26th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McConnell has approximately $36.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Mitch McConnell Stock Trading

Senator Mitch McConnell Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.8M of trades from Senator Mitch McConnell, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 3rd, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $IR. The stock has fallen 30.2% since then.

of $IR. The stock has fallen 30.2% since then. A June 3rd, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $VMC. The stock has risen 104.32% since then.

of $VMC. The stock has risen 104.32% since then. A September 6th, 2018 purchase of up to $15K of $WFC. The stock has risen 37.23% since then.

of $WFC. The stock has risen 37.23% since then. A November 29th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $KR. The stock has risen 44.72% since then.

Senator Mitch McConnell Bill Proposals

Senator Mitch McConnell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mitch McConnell:

S.1674: Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act of 2025

S.930: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from gross income capital gains from the sale of certain farmland property which are reinvested in individual retirement plans.

S.698: Federal Prisons Accountability Act of 2025

S.500: CAREER Act of 2025

S.476: White Oak Resiliency Act of 2025

Senator Mitch McConnell Fundraising

Senator Mitch McConnell Fundraising

Senator Mitch McConnell recently disclosed $33.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 584th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 55.5% came from individual donors.

McConnell disclosed $64.6K of spending. This was the 532nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

McConnell disclosed $8.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

McConnell disclosed $8.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

