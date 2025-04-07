Net Worth Update: Senator Mitch McConnell Lost an Estimated $4.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Mitch McConnell lost $4.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Mitch McConnell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mitch McConnell is worth $45.5M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 27th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

McConnell has approximately $29.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Mitch McConnell's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McConnell.

Senator Mitch McConnell Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.8M of trades from Senator Mitch McConnell, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 3rd, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $VMC. The stock has risen 79.82% since then.

of $VMC. The stock has risen 79.82% since then. A June 3rd, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $IR. The stock has fallen 42.27% since then.

of $IR. The stock has fallen 42.27% since then. A March 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $WFC. The stock has risen 61.79% since then.

of $WFC. The stock has risen 61.79% since then. A November 29th, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $KR. The stock has risen 36.13% since then.

Senator Mitch McConnell Bill Proposals

You can track Senator Mitch McConnell's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for McConnell

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mitch McConnell:

S.930: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from gross income capital gains from the sale of certain farmland property which are reinvested in individual retirement plans.

S.698: Federal Prisons Accountability Act of 2025

S.500: CAREER Act of 2025

S.476: White Oak Resiliency Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.