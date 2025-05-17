Net Worth Update: Senator Michael F. Bennet Made an Estimated $391.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Michael F. Bennet made $391.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Michael F. Bennet is worth $17.6M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 56th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bennet has approximately $3.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.2M of trades from Senator Michael F. Bennet, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 28th, 2017 sale of up to $1M of $RGC. The stock has risen 1679.89% since then.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Michael F. Bennet:

S.1791: A bill to designate certain special management areas, wildlife conservation areas, protection areas, recreation areas, wilderness areas, and a scientific research and education area in the State of Colorado, and for other purposes.

S.1787: A bill to establish the Dolores River National Conservation Area and the Dolores River Special Management Area in the State of Colorado, to protect private water rights in the State, and for other purposes.

S.1661: A bill to amend the Food, Agriculture, Conservation, and Trade Act of 1990 with respect to emergency assistance for farmworkers, and for other purposes.

S.1562: PREEMIE Reauthorization Act of 2025

S.1393: American Family Act

S.1264: Mental and Physical Health Care Comorbidities Act of 2025

Senator Michael F. Bennet Fundraising

Senator Michael F. Bennet recently disclosed $99.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 456th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 95.0% came from individual donors.

Bennet disclosed $171.8K of spending. This was the 241st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Bennet disclosed $399.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 448th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

