Net Worth Update: Senator Michael F. Bennet Lost an Estimated $155.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Michael F. Bennet lost $155.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Michael F. Bennet is worth $17.2M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 56th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Bennet has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.2M of trades from Senator Michael F. Bennet, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 28th, 2017 sale of up to $1M of $RGC. The stock has risen 64.31% since then.

Senator Michael F. Bennet Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Michael F. Bennet:

S.1393: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a refundable child tax credit with monthly advance payment.

S.1264: A bill to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to establish a demonstration program to promote collaborative treatment of mental and physical health comorbidities under the Medicare program.

S.1202: Hot Foods Act of 2025

S.1178: A bill to provide for accurate energy appraisals in connection with residential mortgage loans, and for other purposes.

S.1114: Watershed Protection and Forest Recovery Act of 2025

S.1074: Agricultural Access to Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Mental Health Care Act of 2025

Senator Michael F. Bennet Fundraising

Senator Michael F. Bennet recently disclosed $26.0K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 289th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% of this came from individual donors.

Bennet disclosed $86.4K of spending. This was the 281st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Bennet disclosed $466.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 367th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

