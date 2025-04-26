Net Worth Update: Senator Marsha Blackburn Made an Estimated $353.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Marsha Blackburn made $353.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Marsha Blackburn Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Marsha Blackburn is worth $1.4M, as of April 27th, 2025. This is the 245th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Blackburn has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Marsha Blackburn Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Marsha Blackburn:

S.1442: A bill to amend title 49, United States Code, to allow for eligibility for projects for the installation of human trafficking awareness signs at rest stops, and for other purposes.

S.1354: Tennessee Valley Authority Salary Transparency Act

S.1351: Sister City Transparency Act

S.1346: Defense Quantum Acceleration Act of 2025

S.1344: Quantum Sandbox for Near-Term Applications Act of 2025

S.1343: Advancing Quantum Manufacturing Act of 2025

Senator Marsha Blackburn Fundraising

Senator Marsha Blackburn recently disclosed $134.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 402nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 63.5% came from individual donors.

Blackburn disclosed $1.0M of spending. This was the 25th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blackburn disclosed $4.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

