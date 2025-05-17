Net Worth Update: Senator Markwayne Mullin Made an Estimated $411.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Markwayne Mullin made $411.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Markwayne Mullin is worth $65.6M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 16th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mullin has approximately $4.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $20.6M of trades from Senator Markwayne Mullin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 13th, 2024 sale of up to $1M of $IWB. The stock has risen 10.5% since then.

A December 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $PCLPX.

A December 26th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $PDBC. The stock has fallen 0.16% since then.

A October 29th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $HIYS. The stock has fallen 1.17% since then.

A December 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $250K of $CFSSX.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Markwayne Mullin:

S.1651: A bill to require the Federal Communications Commission to ensure equitable and nondiscriminatory contributions to the mechanisms that preserve and advance universal service, to reduce the financial burden on consumers, and for other purposes.

S.1637: A bill to amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to codify value-based purchasing arrangements under the Medicaid program and reforms related to price reporting under such arrangements, and for other purposes.

S.1248: EASE Act

S.1007: 9–8–8 Lifeline Cybersecurity Responsibility Act

S.996: Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act of 2025

S.932: Give Kids a Chance Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

