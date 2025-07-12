Net Worth Update: Senator Markwayne Mullin Made an Estimated $177.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Markwayne Mullin made $177.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Markwayne Mullin is worth $65.8M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 17th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mullin has approximately $6.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $22.3M of trades from Senator Markwayne Mullin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 13th, 2025 sale of up to $1M of $SPY. The stock has risen 6.27% since then.

of $SPY. The stock has risen 6.27% since then. A June 13th, 2024 sale of up to $1M of $IWB. The stock has risen 15.89% since then.

of $IWB. The stock has risen 15.89% since then. A October 29th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $HIYS. The stock has fallen 0.57% since then.

of $HIYS. The stock has fallen 0.57% since then. A December 26th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $PDBC. The stock has risen 5.25% since then.

of $PDBC. The stock has risen 5.25% since then. A December 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $PCLPX.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Markwayne Mullin:

S.2257: Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2026

S.2027: Prescription Information Modernization Act of 2025

S.1823: Black Vulture Relief Act of 2025

S.1651: Lowering Broadband Costs for Consumers Act of 2025

S.1637: MVP Act

S.1248: EASE Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

