Net Worth Update: Senator Markwayne Mullin Lost an Estimated $525.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Markwayne Mullin lost $525.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Markwayne Mullin is worth $65.2M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 16th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mullin has approximately $5.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Stock Trading

We have data on up to $19.8M of trades from Senator Markwayne Mullin, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A June 13th, 2024 sale of up to $1M of $IWB. The stock has fallen 6.38% since then.

A October 29th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $HIYS. The stock has fallen 4.51% since then.

A December 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $500K of $PCLPX.

A December 26th, 2024 sale of up to $500K of $PDBC. The stock has fallen 2.04% since then.

A December 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $250K of $CFSSX.

Senator Markwayne Mullin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Markwayne Mullin:

S.1248: A bill to amend title XI of the Social Security Act to require the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to test a model to improve access to specialty health services for certain Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

S.1007: 9–8–8 Lifeline Cybersecurity Responsibility Act

S.996: Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act of 2025

S.932: Give Kids a Chance Act of 2025

S.630: Quapaw Tribal Settlement Act of 2025

S.550: A bill to provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes.

