Net Worth Update: Senator Mark R. Warner Made an Estimated $4.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Mark R. Warner made $4.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mark R. Warner is worth $246.8M, as of June 1st, 2025. This is the 4th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $101.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Mark R. Warner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Senator Mark R. Warner Stock Trading

We have data on up to $97.9M of trades from Senator Mark R. Warner, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 18th, 2017 sale of up to $5M of $XON. The stock has fallen 74.51% since then.

of $XON. The stock has fallen 74.51% since then. A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $5M of $CHTR. The stock has risen 13.73% since then.

of $CHTR. The stock has risen 13.73% since then. A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $ZAYO. The stock has risen 37.49% since then.

of $ZAYO. The stock has risen 37.49% since then. A November 6th, 2017 sale of up to $1M of $HALO. The stock has risen 229.63% since then.

of $HALO. The stock has risen 229.63% since then. A October 18th, 2017 sale of up to $500K of $ZIOP. The stock has fallen 84.94% since then.

You can track Senator Mark R. Warner's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Senator Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mark R. Warner:

S.1899: A bill to require Federal contractors to implement a vulnerability disclosure policy consistent with NIST guidelines, and for other purposes.

S.1819: DOGE BROS Act

S.1634: ACCESS Act of 2025

S.1176: Healthy Food Access for All Americans Act

S.1121: Performing Artist Tax Parity Act of 2025

S.1113: China Financial Threat Mitigation Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Senator Mark R. Warner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Warner.

Senator Mark R. Warner Fundraising

Senator Mark R. Warner recently disclosed $1.9M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 16th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 72.8% came from individual donors.

Warner disclosed $679.3K of spending. This was the 43rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Warner disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 20th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Mark R. Warner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.