Net Worth Update: Senator Mark R. Warner Lost an Estimated $3.6M in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Mark R. Warner lost $3.6M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Mark R. Warner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Mark R. Warner is worth $240.5M, as of April 4th, 2025. This is the 4th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Warner has approximately $94.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Senator Mark R. Warner Stock Trading

We have data on up to $97.9M of trades from Senator Mark R. Warner, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $5M of $CHTR. The stock has risen 5.73% since then.

A October 18th, 2017 sale of up to $5M of $XON. The stock has fallen 74.51% since then.

A February 19th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $ZAYO. The stock has risen 37.49% since then.

A November 6th, 2017 sale of up to $1M of $HALO. The stock has risen 264.02% since then.

A August 8th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $ROAD. The stock has risen 110.14% since then.

Senator Mark R. Warner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Mark R. Warner:

S.1176: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a new tax credit and grant program to stimulate investment and healthy nutrition options in food deserts, and for other purposes.

S.1121: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the adjusted gross income limitation for above-the-line deduction of expenses of performing artist employees, and for other purposes.

S.1113: A bill to require the Secretary of the Treasury to conduct a study and prepare a report on the exposure of the United States to the financial sector of the People's Republic of China, and for other purposes.

S.1058: Preserving Patient Access to Home Infusion Act

S.980: Alleviating Spaceport Traffic by Rewarding Operators Act of 2025

S.815: A bill to designate the outdoor amphitheater at the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax, Virginia, as the "Rick Boucher Amphitheater".

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

