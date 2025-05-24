Net Worth Update: Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Made an Estimated $155.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan made $155.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Senator Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.6M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 125th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $3.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Senator Margaret Wood Hassan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Senator Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1840: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for a microemployer pension plan startup credit.

S.1602: Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

S.1331: Quantum National Security Coordination and Competition Act of 2025

S.1302: Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act

S.1204: Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act

S.1184: Cross Border Aerial Law Enforcement Operations Act

You can track bills proposed by Senator Margaret Wood Hassan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan Fundraising

Senator Margaret Wood Hassan recently disclosed $276.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 70.7% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $193.0K of spending. This was the 209th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hassan disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 231st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Senator Margaret Wood Hassan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

